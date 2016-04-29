Heather Wright has traveled — or will travel — 45ish times in 18 months

Late update:

There are some duplicates among those pages. Heather Wright passes along this forceful email to her district public records person, who is far more responsive than she is:

Ann, I wish that this had been run by me before being sent out. As you can see from the TDAs, there are multiple TDAs listed for single trips since my secretary has had some challenges with this. This is very misleading, and if a correction could be sent, that would be greatly appreciated.

To which I responded: “What is the exact number you would give, Heather. You gave me three.”

Take a look at Heather Wright’s travel records in her very short time as director of “accountability” for Polk County. As you’ll see, it takes multiple screen shots.

Sometimes I am a very stupid person.

When I began to probe Heather Wright’s peculiar role and job responsibilities, I made an overly specific request for her travel records. Here’s what I asked the School District’s very responsive and cooperative public records folks few days ago.

Good morning. I would like to see a copy of the grant that Heather Wright brought from Lake County when she was hired here. I’d also like to confirm that it was for $4.3 million. Can one of you do that? Also, I would like to see a listing of where she’s traveled to talk/present about the ITBP [Item Bank and Test Platform] and for how many days at each.

And what follows is what I got back, which I posted in a previous essay. I just confirmed this afternoon from the School District’s very responsive and cooperative public records folks that Heather Wright wrote this herself and provided it to them.

Summary:

These trips are related to the Career/Technical Education grant that was awarded to the district. The IBTP was the software platform used by the CTE teachers to author and review test questions, so I’m including them as IBTP-related. TDA 15102

Date: January 14, 2015

Location: Lake Buena Vista, FL

Purpose: Central Florida Assessment Collaborative (CFAC) leadership meeting

Updating district stakeholders on progress of the CTE grant and the development of test questions

Cost: $0.00 (Since my home is located in close proximity to Lake Buena Vista, I did not submit for reimbursement for mileage) TDA 16500

Date: February 11, 2015

Location: Orlando, FL

Purpose: Central Florida Assessment Collaborative (CFAC) leadership meeting

Updating district stakeholders on progress of the CTE grant and the development of test questions

Cost: $0.00 (Since my home is located in close proximity to Orlando, I did not submit for reimbursement for mileage) TDA 18761

Date: March 26, 2015

Location: Lake Buena Vista, FL

Purpose: Central Florida Assessment Collaborative (CFAC) leadership meeting

Updating district stakeholders on progress of the CTE grant and the development of test questions

Cost: $5.00 (Since my home is located in close proximity to Lake Buena Vista, I did not submit for reimbursement for mileage. The $5.00 expenses were for a parking fee at the meeting location.)

Here’s where I am stupid.

I did not, until this morning, actually look at Heather Wright’s Linked-In profile. It says very clearly there that she is the acting chair of “Central Florida Assessment Collaborative,” from 2011 until now.

What does she do in that capacity?

Provide leadership for organization of 55 K-12 public school districts in Florida and 3 school members, to develop assessments for 120 courses across 7 different content areas

That sounds like a pretty big job. And it seems rather obvious that the CFAC is the umbrella organization for all of the stuff I’ve been poking into — the $4.3 million CTE test item grant, Wright’s role in developing the IBTP, etc.

So when I assert that she has acted as a state and federally-funded contractor masquerading as a Polk County school official, the CFAC chairmanship seems to be the vehicle for that. Always hidden in plain sight right there on Linked-in. Bad Billy.

Thus, when I noticed, thanks to an eagle-eyed reader, that Wright had organized a CFAC leadership conference in Sarasota in January of this year, I thought to myself: hmmmmmmm, perhaps I was a bit too specific in how I phrased my request for her travel records.

I asked for everything this time; and you see what I got.

Chicago is my kind of town

My eyesight isn’t great, but I count 54 line items on Wright’s travel record. Of those, my best guess, accounting for duplicates, is 46 distinct instances of travel since November of 2014. That is an 18-month period. Forty. Six. Some of the travel hasn’t even happened yet, including fun-sounding trips to Philadelphia, Ann Arbor, and Chapel Hill already booked and funded.

You guys can figure out for yourselves which are duplicates. Or which trips might relate to Polk County — and which might be funded by grants or our tax money. I’m not going to waste my time, except to note I’m sure many of our teachers would have enjoyed attending the Orlando “women’s conference” on someone else’s dime back on October 28th.

I’ll also note that April and May of 2015 seem to have been quite busy for Wright as travel months.

This included a weeklong visit to Chicago, April 15-20, for the American Educational Research Association (AERA) annual meeting. I bet that conference rocked.

This “Storify” link makes it look pretty good. The view was certainly nice.

I’m sure Heather Wright presented content from this conference to teachers and schools upon her return. Anyone who saw such a presentation, please let me know.

On the other hand, isn’t April a pretty important testing window? Should the person in charge of testing for Polk County really spend that week on the lovely spring shores of Lake Michigan?

I do know that I received an email a couple days ago about something else going on about this particular time, the last 6 weeks/two months or so of the 2015 school year.

At the last minute of last year, us CTE teachers were asked to volunteer (for special pay) to participate in five days of test writing to create our End-of-Year exams for our courses. The basic premise was we had to take online training to become an official IBTP test question writer and then we had to write our questions for the bank. The district staff would then select the questions that would comprise the EOY for our specific course. During the five day ordeal, spread over five weeks, we learned that there was an original $4-million grant that was intended for the purpose of writing these exams, but there was only $400,000 (I think, maybe $300,000) left to pay us to become question writers and then create our questions. Two Osceola staff members were paid to come to these meetings to show us what we were doing. They did nothing, and the word was they had no idea either.

This almost certainly was going on as Heather Wright, who has responsibility for the Career Technical Education (CTE) grant, was in Chicago at a conference, I kid you not, called: “Toward Justice.”

Please dig through that link and find all the cool things Heather Wright got to do in the name of justice.

A breathtaking lie? Or just incredibly passive aggressive literalism?

You guys can figure out the distinction. And then let me know. But when I ask somebody about travel, related to their non-Polkish stuff, and they send me 50 or so fewer instances than actually occurred overall, all I can do is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

Well, you only said IBTP. Whatever.

You can see why CBEL got the response we got to our good faith testing questions and suggestions. Heather Wright seems to enjoy playing hide and seek in a bureaucratic forest. We, the taxpaying public, are “it.” Like I said before: fine. Game on.

By the way, I don’t hold Jackie Byrd responsible for this. She and I had an excellent and productive meeting Thursday morning. And CBEL has agreed to a face-to-face meeting — not with Heather Wright — to reset the testing/accountability discussion.

I’m going to write a total overview of where I see the district heading, hopefully this weekend, if I can get to it and if my wife agrees not to divorce me.

Here are the cliff notes: Jackie Byrd inherited an astonishingly huge mess from Kathryn LeRoy on virtually every front. None of these, to the best of my knowledge, are of Byrd’s own making. I cannot say that about everyone, certainly not the School Board.

I think Byrd is triaging and moving to fix things as best she can. I think she is rightly focused on getting a contract for teachers ahead of almost anything else.

I also see signs that she’s forcing her administration to take a more responsive and teacher-service oriented role. But it won’t happen all it once. And she needs help and helpful prodding, I suspect. CBEL wants to be a part of that. We have always wanted to be part of that. We want to build.

But I can tell you, from CBEL’s meeting last night, a change in leadership and a commitment to a customer service orientation in the testing/accountability office is non-negotiable. Heather Wright must go.

Worth a million Heather Wrights

Speaking of CBEL’s meeting last night, I met a teacher I had not met before. She works at a traditional school. And her peers hold her in awe. You can see it. They say she pours every ounce of herself into her kids. And because she’s so good and so committed, the school gives her whoever needs her, which seems to be everybody. And she rises to the challenge.

She’s also wiped out. She’s probably going to quit from the exhaustion and frustration. I want badly to keep her — and help her.

Also, today was the annual Kiwanis Honors scholarship luncheon, which I’m in charge of. We recognized five truly compelling kids with exciting futures. All of them were a joy. The young man I introduced had come through Southwest Middle School. While there, Jay Gallman taught him.

I’ve written about Jay before. He’s likely better than any teacher at any Polk magnet or charter school. See this piece.

When I asked my young man, who is graduating from Harrison, about Jay, he lit up: “I love Mr. Gallman. He taught me all sorts of life lessons.”

I want you to think for a second about my exhausted new acquaintance and the daily life-altering work of Jay Gallman.

Then I want you to think of Heather Wright sitting in judgement on them. I want you to think about Heather Wright sipping Chardonnay at some trendy northside Chicago bistro yammering on about “justice” and data with fellow PhD and “policy” wonks. And then I want you to think about the fact that she makes three times as much money as either Jay or my new acquaintance — and she doesn’t even live here.

Jay Gallman is worth a million Heather Wrights. Indeed, I don’t think there are enough Heather Wrights to add up to one Jay Gallman.

If it infuriates you as thoroughly as it does me to do that math, please let your School Board members know.